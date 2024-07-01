Virat Kohli And Josh Inglis: Who Is More Famous?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Virat Kohli and Josh Inglis. Check out who scores higher!

Upon a comparison of the social media scores of two of the biggest cricketers in the world it is found that Josh Inglis loses against Virat Kohli. There were several categories upon which the two stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another.

Digital Listening Score

In the category of digital listening score, Josh Inglis loses against Virat Kohli. Josh Inglis in this category of digital listening score gets a score of 1. Virat Kohli gets a score of 89 in comparison to his opponent.

Facebook Score

The second category is Facebook score and this is judged on the basis of how active the two players are on the social media site. In this category there is a win for Virat Kohli. Josh Inglis scored 0 and Virat Kohli scored 88 in this category.

Instagram Score

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category, Virat Kohli has scored 89 points. As for Josh Inglis he gets a score of 0 in the Instagram category.

X Score

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category, Virat Kohli wins against Josh Inglis as Josh Inglis scores 64 points. Virat Kohli gets 88 in this category.

Youtube Score

In the Youtube category, Virat Kohli draws against Josh Inglis as Virat Kohli gets a score of 0 and Josh Inglis also gets a score of 0.

Overall Score

In the overall score, Josh Inglis loses against Virat Kohli. Josh Inglis gets an overall score of 2 points. Virat Kohli finishes with 76 points overall.

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.