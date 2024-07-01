Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2762205
NewsCricket
CSS

Virat Kohli And Josh Inglis: Who Is More Famous?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Virat Kohli and Josh Inglis. Check out who scores higher!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 02:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli And Josh Inglis: Who Is More Famous?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Virat Kohli and Josh Inglis. Check out who scores higher! 

Upon a comparison of the social media scores of two of the biggest cricketers in the world it is found that Josh Inglis loses against Virat Kohli. There were several categories upon which the two stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another.  

Digital Listening Score 

In the category of digital listening score, Josh Inglis loses against Virat Kohli. Josh Inglis in this category of digital listening score gets a score of 1. Virat Kohli gets a score of 89 in comparison to his opponent. 

Facebook Score 

The second category is Facebook score and this is judged on the basis of how active the two players are on the social media site. In this category there is a win for Virat Kohli. Josh Inglis scored 0 and Virat Kohli scored 88 in this category. 

Instagram Score 

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category, Virat Kohli has scored 89 points. As for Josh Inglis he gets a score of 0 in the Instagram category.

X Score 

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category, Virat Kohli wins against Josh Inglis as Josh Inglis scores 64  points. Virat Kohli gets 88 in this category. 

Youtube Score 

In the Youtube category, Virat Kohli draws against Josh Inglis as Virat Kohli gets a score of 0 and Josh Inglis also gets a score of 0. 

Overall Score 

In the overall score, Josh Inglis loses against Virat Kohli. Josh Inglis gets an overall score of 2 points. Virat Kohli finishes with 76 points overall. 

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

 

 

 

 

vs

Virat Kohli

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 76
Digital Listening Score89
Facebook Score88
Instagram Score89
X Score88
YouTube Score0

vs

Josh Inglis

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 2
Digital Listening Score1
Facebook Score0
Instagram Score0
X Score64
YouTube Score0
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded
DNA Video
DNA: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail
DNA Video
DNA: Case Against People For Vandalising Owaisi's Delhi Residence
DNA Video
DNA: Roof collapses at Delhi airport amid heavy rain
DNA Video
DNA: Rudram.. Brahmastra of India!
DNA Video
DNA: India rejects US Religious freedom report
DNA Video
DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma Gets Angry
DNA Video
DNA: Scary report on death due to alcohol!
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims angry over applying 'tilak'
DNA Video
DNA: With CM Yogi in UP...Sangh Returns!