India’s star batter Virat Kohli alongside Ravindra Jadeja were involved in a hilarious moment as they tried to emulate Jasprit Bumrah’s action just before the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. Just before the toss time, which was eventually delayed due to a wet outfield, Virat and Jadeja were seen emulating Bumrah’s bowling action. One of the fans shared a video on X, where the duo were spotted mimicking Bumrah’s action and the clip of the same went viral.

Talking about the match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Bangla Tigers who lost the first Test match, came up with two changes to their playing XI.

Virat Kohli and Jadeja mimics Bumrah's bowling action infront of him pic.twitter.com/fRLvNOFAPG — Vahini (fairytaledustt_) September 27, 2024

“We are going to bowl first. The pitch seems a bit soft, so we have to make early inroads and we want our three seamers to make use of it. We didn't start well with the bat in the first game, but we found a way to score and the bowlers did the job. I expect no different here (fight from Bangladesh), we will be challenged but we have the experience to bounceback”, Rohit Sharma said at the time of the toss.

During the initial phase of the game, India’s pacer Akash Deep gave a brilliant start to the host nation as he dismissed both Bangladesh openers, Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan. Bumrah and Siraj started the proceedings with the new ball and kept putting pressure on Bangladesh batters from the beginning, but they are wicketless as of now. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a wicket as Bangladesh’s score stands at 107/3 after 35 overs at the stumps.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed.