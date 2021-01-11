हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma blessed with a baby girl

India skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Monday were blessed with a baby girl. 

In Frame: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

India skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Monday were blessed with a baby girl. The 32-year-old shared the news on Twitter and thanked his supporters for their good wishes. He also that both Anushka and the baby are doing well. 

Virat’s on Twitter released a statement, which read: “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

The Indian skipper had earlier left the India-Australia series midway on paternity leave to be present for the birth of his first child. He left Australia after the end of the first Test, which was played in Adelaide. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane has taken over the leadership role. 

