Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Blessed With Second Child, Name Baby Boy 'Akaay'

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have welcomed their second child in the family. It is a baby boy and the lovely couple have named him 'Akaay'. The couple took on social media to announce that they have been blessed with another member of the family.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time," read the post. ('I Will Ask Dhoni Why Was I Dropped,' Virat Kohli's Contemporary Seeks Explanation From Former Captain After Retirement)

Checkout the post here:

Seems like the rumours and reports were true and now that the couple have announced the news of their second child coming into this world, they are receiving a lot of love of social media.

Last month, AB De Villiers confirmed Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy reports when he said on his YouTube channel, “Yes, his (Virat Kohli's) second child is on the way. Yes, it’s family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him, but he has made the right decision.” However, he soon shot them down.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exchanged vows in December 2017. Following the release of her movie "Zero" in 2018, the actress decided to take a hiatus from acting. Their daughter, Vamika, was born in January 2021. Since then, Anushka has not appeared in any films. However, she is set to return to the screen with the sports drama "Chakda Xpress." Although filming has been completed, the release date for the movie remains undisclosed at present.