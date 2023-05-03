topStoriesenglish2602296
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Enjoy A Day Out In Delhi; Fan Says 'Go For Lunch With Gautam Gambhir'

Virat Kohli's fight with Gautam Gambhir reginited social media war among their fans. But some fans want the cricketers to speak to each other and maybe go for lunch. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 02:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Enjoy A Day Out In Delhi; Fan Says 'Go For Lunch With Gautam Gambhir'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have landed in Delhi to play David Warner's Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday in IPL 2023. RCB posted a remarkable win in their last clash vs Lucknow Super Giants, defending just 126 against a strong LSG batting lineup. The match also saw a controversial end as Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir were at the loggerheads. Kohli made a cryptic post on Instagram after that incident but he seems to have moved on from now. The star cricketer went on a date with his wife Anushka Sharma in Delhi. He posted a pic on social media with Anushka and captioned it as "Out and about in delhi."

Also Read | Virat Kohli Vs Gautam Gambhir Inside Story: Old Baggage Leads To Another Bust-Up

Take a look at the photo shared by Virat Kohli on his social media here:

Fans ask Kohli to call Gambhir for lunch in Delhi 

The Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir fight reminded fans of the old days when the duo had got into a similar-looking fight during a RCB vs KKR clash. Kohli was very young then and has definitely toned down his aggression. Gambhir too has retired from all forms of cricket and is a Member of Parliament. But their recent fight is proof that they are quintessential Delhi boys.

Kohli and Gambhir's fight started social media war among their fans as well. However, there are some rare fans who are asking truce between the players. A fan replied to Kohli's pic with Anushka on Twitter like this: "Go for lunch with Gambhir! Much needed."

Kohli in race for Orange Cap

Virat Kohli has played 9 games in IPL 2023 so far and has scored 364 runs. He is the second best Indian in the list of top 10 Orange Cap contenders, behind Yashasvi Jaiswal (466 runs in 9 matches). He has already scored more than his total of IPL 2022 (341 runs in 16 games).  

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal