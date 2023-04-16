Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Enjoy 'Post Match Drinks' After RCB Beat DC In IPL 2023; See Pic

After a match-winning performance on Saturday night against Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli celebrated the victory with wife Anushka Sharma by having a 'post-match drink sesh'. The star couple are known for giving fitness goals to the fans. The drink for the night was nothing more than a glass of sparkling water. Anushka posted a pic on her Instagram on which she wittingly wrote: "We party hard(ly)". Kohli struck a valiant fifty off 34 balls to help RCB setup a win vs struggling Delhi Capitals (DC) at M Chinnaswamy stadium. Anushka was present at the game and cheered for her husband's team from the stands, on every wicket and run.

Look below for Anushka and Virat's 'party' from last night:

RCB vs DC: A recap

RCB were coming into this contest after a heartbreaking loss vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). They played to make the fans happy as much as they played for the two points. It all went well for the home side with DC putting up another poor show in the field. Whil RCB registerd their second win of the season, DC were handed their fifth consecutive loss.

It all started with DC winning the toss and opting to field first. Captain David Warner took a wise decision on a small ground and a pitch which is conducive to batting. Kohli aside, none of the batters in the RCB lineup could do much which meant that RCB managed just 174 for 6 in 20 overs. That was only a fighting total. At the halfway stage, DC were favourites to win. But their batters disappointed again.

After Prithvi Shaw got run out for a duck thanks to a superb fielding effort from agile Anuj Rawat, wickets continued to tumble. At one stage, DC were 3 wickets down for just 2 runs. Manish Pandey steadied the ship with fifty but his knock was not enough alone. Others came and went as DC's chase never got the momentum it required. Eventually, DC lost by 23 runs after finishing with 151 for 9 in 20 overs.

RCB's position in points table

RCB are now placed at number 7 in the IPL 2023 points table courtesy win over DC. They got the important 2 points but their Net Run Rate (NRR) continues to be low. With five losses in five games, DC continue to sit at bottom of table.