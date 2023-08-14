Renowned Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, have been making headlines not just for their professional achievements but also for their luxurious lifestyle choices. The power couple recently made a significant investment in the serene coastal town of Alibaug, where they are constructing a lavish new house on an expansive eight-acre plot. This article delves into the details of their opulent Alibaug retreat, shedding light on the couple's real estate ventures and offering insights into the region's allure.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Alibaug to begin construction of their new house on 8 acres of land. pic.twitter.com/5CVNtz5vcv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 14, 2023

Alibaug: The Celeb-Favorite Hideaway

Nestled along the picturesque Konkan coast, Alibaug has long been a favored destination for celebrities seeking a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Its pristine beaches, lush greenery, and proximity to Mumbai make it an ideal haven for those looking to unwind in style. The town's allure is further enhanced by its status as a popular haunt for top personalities from both the cricketing and Bollywood worlds.

The Kohli-Sharma Real Estate Venture

The Economic Times recently reported that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma embarked on a joint real estate venture in Alibaug, acquiring two separate land parcels spanning 2.54 acres and 4.91 acres. These acquisitions, made in distinct deals, totaled an approximate cost of Rs 19.24 Crores. The power couple's investment showcases their commitment to creating a haven that reflects their refined tastes and appreciation for luxury.

Architectural Marvel in the Making

The new house being constructed by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is poised to be an architectural marvel, set amidst the sprawling expanse of their Alibaug property. While specific details about the design and layout remain under wraps, it is anticipated that the house will embody a blend of modern aesthetics and traditional charm, seamlessly integrating with the natural beauty of the surroundings. This luxurious abode is expected to feature state-of-the-art amenities, personalized spaces, and captivating panoramic views, offering the couple an idyllic retreat to cherish.

Stamping the Deal

As part of the real estate transaction, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.15 Crores, underscoring the significance of their investment. This financial commitment not only solidifies their ownership of the property but also contributes to the region's economic growth.

Future Endeavors and Cricketing Commitments

Virat Kohli, an integral part of the Indian cricket team, has a busy schedule ahead. While he is currently on a break, enjoying quality time with his wife in Alibaug, he is set to rejoin the Asia Cup squad on August 23 in preparation for the upcoming tournament. Kohli's prowess on the field and his leadership skills make him a key asset for India's cricketing endeavors this season, including the Asia Cup, the ODI series against Australia, and the much-anticipated ICC World Cup.