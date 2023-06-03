Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma & Shubman Gill Attend FA Cup Final In London Ahead Of World Test Championship Final

The countdown to the highly anticipated World Test Championship final between India and Australia is underway. Scheduled to take place at the iconic Oval in London on June 7, both teams are gearing up for the ultimate battle. Team India arrived in England just a few days ago, on Saturday, June 3, and is eagerly awaiting the commencement of the finals. However, before this crucial encounter, another grand final took place in London that attracted the attention of Indian cricket's star batsman, Virat Kohli, and his wife, Anushka Sharma.

On Saturday, the historic FA Cup final, the oldest football tournament in England, unfolded at London's renowned Wembley Stadium. The intense face-off featured arch-rivals Manchester United and Manchester City. As expected, a sea of fervent fans flooded the stadium, and prominent football personalities were also in attendance.

G.O.A.T Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Shubman Gill at the FA Cup Final.#ViratKohli_ #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/0o7DFrzNiR — DIPTANU _ (@Diptanubiswas19) June 3, 2023

The affinity cricketers have for football is widely known, and members of the Indian cricket team often express their support for various clubs. Therefore, when the opportunity arose for Virat Kohli to witness such a significant match in London, he eagerly seized it. Kohli, accompanied by his Bollywood superstar wife Anushka Sharma and Team India's young batting sensation Shubman Gill, became spectators of this exhilarating final.

Kohli and Anushka received invitations from Manchester City and Puma, the renowned sports brand with which Kohli has had a long-standing association. Both Virat and Anushka are esteemed brand ambassadors for Puma in India. Consequently, they were extended invitations by the football club and the company. Taking advantage of this opportunity, Shubman Gill also joined the duo to revel in the thrilling final.

Apart from these three stars, another distinguished presence was witnessed at Wembley Stadium. Yuvraj Singh, former Team India star and veteran all-rounder, made his presence felt during the final. Yuvraj, an ardent supporter of Manchester United, was in attendance as a part of the pre-match show hosted by Sony Sports, the Indian broadcaster of the match. The sight of Yuvraj, a cricket legend, attending the football final added to the excitement of the event.

Thus, the football fervour engulfed the cricketing stars, as they revelled in the high-stakes FA Cup final before the impending clash between India and Australia in the World Test Championship. The presence of these renowned personalities from the cricketing world, including Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Yuvraj Singh, further highlighted the deep-rooted passion for sports that transcends boundaries and unites fans and players alike.