Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted playing cricket at home amid coronavirus lockdown--Watch

With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons have been locked indoors and India skipper Virat Kohli and actress wife Anushka Sharma made most of staying indoors by playing some cricket inside their compound.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Sports Fan posted a video which read: "#FanExclusive Here's @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli playing #Cricket from #home today #Virushka are making a better team #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma @UberViratKohli @vkfofficial @VirushkaWorld @VirushkaQuotes @sunilykalra @VirushkaaUpdate."

Earlier, speaking on Cricket Connected, Kohli said he and Anushka never thought they would be able to spend so much time with each other and it is a way of seeing things in a brighter light amidst any difficult situation.

"Since we have known each other, this is honestly the longest we have spent together. Usually, I am on tour or Anushka has been working, I go see her or she's working in Mumbai and I happened to be home during those days.

"There's some thing or the other happening! There's one person going to work or doing something that has to be done, but this is the time when both of us have just been together every day and it's been so amazing. We never thought that we would get to spend so much time like this to spend with each other every day," Kohli said.

"It's so nice to know that there's a silver lining in any situation in life. For us, together, this is a positive way to look at a phase like this. We would have never gotten to spend that much time every day with each other, without having to do something or without one person having to go here or there. It's been amazing."

Kohli and Anushka tied the knot in 2017 amidst close family and friends in Florence, Italy and has since then been one of the most followed star couple in the country.

