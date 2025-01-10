Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma With Kids Vamika, Akaay Meet Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan - Watch

India’s star batter had a below-average Test series against Australia as he failed to make an impact with the bat. After having a tough time in Australia, Virat Kohli alongside his wife Anushka Sharma and the kids paid a visit to Premanand Maharaj ji at Vrindavan. The power couple were spotted talking to Maharaj. A video of the same has been going viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma spoke to the guru and said, “Last time we came, I had some questions in my mind. I thought I would ask something but everyone sitting there had asked you something like that. It’s like I was speaking with you within our own heads. The next day I would open Ekantik Vartalap (Premanand’s sermons streamed online) and someone or the other would be asking the same question.”

Premanand Maharaj replied and said, “Both of you are very brave. To achieve all this in the world, to turn towards bhakti (devotion) is very difficult. I think you will certainly receive the answer for your devotion.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with their kids visited Premanand Maharaj.



This is not the first time that Virat Kohli has gone to a spiritual place. Earlier, when Kohli was going through a rough form, he went to the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Kainchi Dham with his wife Anushka Sharma.

In the recently concluded Test series against Australia, Virat could only score one century and after that, his form deteriorated. Kohli managed to score only 190 runs from nine innings at an average of 23.75. He went out eight times by edging the outside off-stump line deliveries.

Now that, the high-octane ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is on the card, Kohli will look to shift his focus on the same as the tournament is set to take place from February 19.