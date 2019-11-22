हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Bangladesh

Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 5,000 Test runs as captain

Virat Kohli on Friday became the fastest to reach 5,000 Test runs as captain of a team. Kohli has taken 86 innings to get to the milestone, thus pipping former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting who took 97 innings to get there.

Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 5,000 Test runs as captain

Kolkata: Virat Kohli on Friday became the fastest to reach 5,000 Test runs as captain of a team. Kohli has taken 86 innings to get to the milestone, thus pipping former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting who took 97 innings to get there.

Kohli reached the figure when he took his 32nd run during the Indian innings on Day 1 of their second Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. It is India's first ever day-night Test match.

India have been on cruise mode throughout the first day of the Test. They first dismissed Bangladesh for 106 and then overtook that score in under a single session. Openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma were dismissed for 14 and 21 respectively. Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara took India into the lead however with the third wicket stand between the pair now worth more than 64 runs.

Earlier, it was Ishant Sharma who orchestrated Bangladesh's collapse taking five wickets for 22 runs which was only the second instance of him taking a fifer in a home Test. Out of the 30.3 overs that were bowled during the Bangladesh innings, only one over was bowled by a spinner.
 

Tags:
India vs BangladeshVirat KohliCricketCheteshwar PujaraRicky Ponting
Next
Story

Day-Night Test: Liton Das taken for CT scan after concussion scare

Must Watch

PT12M23S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 22nd November 2019