हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Australia

Virat Kohli becomes fastest to score 5000 ODI runs as captain

India's swashbuckling batsman Virat Kohli on Sunday became the fastest to score 5,000 runs in ODI cricket as captain of a side.

Virat Kohli becomes fastest to score 5000 ODI runs as captain
Image Credits: Twitter/@imVkohli

Bengaluru: India's swashbuckling batsman Virat Kohli on Sunday became the fastest to score 5,000 runs in ODI cricket as captain of a side.

Kohli reached the landmark with a sumptuous shot past cover for four off Mitchell Starc during India's decisive third ODI against Australia at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Kohli is the fastest to reach the milestone by a fair margin. His predecessor MS Dhoni got the milestone in 127 innings while Kohli has done it in just 82.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is third on the list, having got there in 131 innings, while South African Graeme Smith is fourth with 135 innings.

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly complete the top five, having got to the mark in 136 innings.

Kohli reached the mark during India's chase of a target of 287 set by Australia earlier in the day. The series is leveled at 1-1 with India having won the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday. The Men in Blue are looking to avoid a second consecutive ODI series defeat at home to Australia.

Tags:
India vs AustraliaVirat KohliAaron FinchCricketIndia-Australia ODI series
Next
Story

Bengaluru ODI: Rohit Sharma becomes third-fastest to score 9,000 ODI runs

Must Watch

PT1M23S

MP: Lathicharge on CAA rally in Rajgarh, raging activists misbehaved with SDM