Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to score 500 T20I runs against Australia

Indian opener Virat Kohli became the first batsman to accumulate 500 runs against Australia in the shortest format of the game, when he scored 12 runs against the same opposition during the first T20I in Vishakhapatnam.

Kohli had accumulated 488 runs in 14 matches while representing India in the T20 format against Australia and needed 12 runs to achieve the unique distinction. The 30-year-old batsman had accumulated the tally at a strike rate of 142.69 and an average of 61.

South African batsman Jean-Paul Duminy is the second highest run-scorer after Kohli against Australia, having scored 378 runs in 15 matches.

Kohli was recently rested for the last two ODIs and three-match T20I series against New Zealand as a part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) workload management.

The cricketer has been in great form recently emerging as one of the highest run-scorers during the recently concluded away series in Australia. Not only this, India led by Kohli also scripted history by registering their maiden Test series and bilateral series win on Australian soil.

India are playing two T20 Internationals and five ODIs against Australia in what will be their last international assignment before the opening World Cup fixture against South Africa in Southampton on June 5.