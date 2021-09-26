हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virat Kohli becomes only Indian to achieve THIS huge feat during RCB vs MI clash in IPL 2021

Kohli joins West Indies players Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik, and Australia’s David Warner in the elite list.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli (Source: Twitter)

Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli added another feather to his illustrious cap on Sunday as he became the first batter from the country to cross the 10,000 runs mark in the T20 format.

Kohli achieved this mark while batting for Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dubai International Stadium. Coming into the match, the RCB skipper needed only 13 runs to reach the landmark.

Kohli completed 10,000 runs in the T20 format in the fourth over of the innings as he smashed a four and then a six in two consecutive deliveries of Jasprit Bumrah. Kohli is the fifth batter to make 10,000 T20 runs.

The 32-year-old joins West Indies players Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik, and Australia’s David Warner in the elite list.

Talking about the match, Kohli smashed 51 off 41 balls before getting out of Adam Milne's delivery.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB).

The match 39 of IPL 2021 sees two out-of-form sides lock horns. Both RCB and MI have spluttered and stuttered since the tournament's resumption so both teams will be desperate to get that winning feeling back.

For RCB, they're still in third place, but the pack behind them is hunting them. As for MI, they need a win to try and get out of the middle bunch as they sit in sixth place.

