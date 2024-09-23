Virat Kohli Bows Down To Ravichandran Ashwin, Video Goes Viral As India Crushes Bangladesh In Chennai- Watch

IND vs BAN: The Indian cricket team secured a commanding 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, thanks to a sensational all-round performance from senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin, who was in sublime form throughout the match, completed his 37th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, equaling the record of the legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne. However, one of the most talked-about moments of the day was not just Ashwin’s heroics but a heartwarming gesture from Indian star batter Virat Kohli that left fans buzzing.

Kohli’s Gesture Of Respect Goes Viral

During Bangladesh’s chase on Day 4, Ashwin continued to torment the visitors with his clever variations and disciplined bowling. In the 58th over of the innings, Ashwin claimed the wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, further tightening India’s grip on the match. As the Indian team celebrated, Virat Kohli took the moment to bow down to Ashwin, acknowledging his match-winning performance. The heartwarming gesture was captured on camera and quickly went viral on social media, with fans applauding Kohli’s respect for his teammate. The video of Kohli bowing to Ashwin was widely shared, becoming one of the highlights of the match.

Kohli bows down to Ashwin pic.twitter.com/zfTpcQMjVx — The Game Changer (@TheGame_26) September 22, 2024

Ashwin’s Remarkable Performance

Ashwin’s six-wicket haul in the second innings capped off a dream match on his home ground. He finished with figures of 6/88, dismantling Bangladesh’s batting lineup and helping India seal the victory with more than five sessions to spare. The off-spinner’s performance was a fitting complement to his first-innings century, as he showcased his skills with both bat and ball, earning him the Player of the Match award.

India' Squad for Second Test in Kanpur

Following their comprehensive win, the national selectors decided to retain the same squad for the second and final Test against Bangladesh, set to be played in Kanpur from September 27. Despite pre-series speculations of possible player rest due to workload management, the Indian team has chosen continuity to maintain momentum in the series. The BCCI confirmed the decision in a statement, as the Men in Blue look to seal the series with another dominant performance.

Ashwin’s All-Round Show Stuns Bangladesh

Ashwin’s all-round brilliance was the cornerstone of India’s victory. In the first innings, India found themselves in trouble at 144/6, but Ashwin, alongside Ravindra Jadeja, engineered a recovery with a crucial 199-run partnership that helped India post 376. His century was crucial in shifting the momentum, but it was his bowling that truly dismantled the opposition. Bangladesh, set an improbable target of 515, put up some resistance through captain Najmul Hossain Shanto’s gritty 82, but Ashwin’s relentless spin proved too much to handle.

With this win, India takes a 1-0 lead in the two-match series and heads into the final Test in Kanpur brimming with confidence. As fans continue to celebrate India’s victory, Kohli’s gesture towards Ashwin stands out as a testament to the team spirit and mutual respect among India’s cricketing stalwarts.