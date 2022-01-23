हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Kohli brutally TROLLED by Indian fans for chewing gum during national anthem - WATCH

Indian batter and former captain Virat Kohli was trolled on Sunday  (Janaury 23) for chewing a gum while the country's national anthem was being played. 

Kohli brutally TROLLED by Indian fans for chewing gum during national anthem - WATCH
(Source: Twitter)

Indian batter and former captain Virat Kohli was trolled on Sunday  (Janaury 23) for chewing a gum while the country's national anthem was being played. 

Both the teams were out on the field before the start of third ODI to sing the national anthems. 

Because Virat is not the captain, he was not standing at the start of the line. But when India's national anthem began, the camera was focussed on him. He seemed lost and was seen chewing the gum and singing in between. 

This act of Virat Kohli was recorded by Indian fans and they have not received it well. Kohli was roasted on the social media website for 'disrespecting' the national anthem. 

Here's the video:

Here's how Twitter reacted:

SA bowled out for 287 in 1st innings

South African wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock scored his sixth ODI ton against India as hosts were bowled out for 287 in 49.5 overs with Indian bowlers making a comeback here at Newlands Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss the Indian team got off to a great start with comeback man Deepak Chahar picking up the wicket of inform opener Janneman Malan in the third over of the match caught behind by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant for only 1.

Quinton de Kock carried on where he left in the previous match scoring runs at a brisk pace for the Proteas. But in the sixth over South Africa lost the wicket of their captain Temba Bavuma for just 8 as Indian captain KL Rahul sent him back to the pavilion with a direct hit from mid-off reducing the hosts to 34 for 2. With the fall of two early wickets, the Proteas needed a partnership and Aiden Markram alongwith de Kock took the team`s total 53 for 2 in first powerplay of 10 overs. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketVirat Kohliindian cricket teamInd vs SAIndia vs South Africa 2021India vs South Africa
Next
Story

Shoaib Akhtar feels Virat Kohli marrying Anushka Sharma affected his career

Must Watch

PT4M25S

CDS Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously