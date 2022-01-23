Kohli brutally TROLLED by Indian fans for chewing gum during national anthem - WATCH

Indian batter and former captain Virat Kohli was trolled on Sunday (Janaury 23) for chewing a gum while the country's national anthem was being played.

Both the teams were out on the field before the start of third ODI to sing the national anthems.

Because Virat is not the captain, he was not standing at the start of the line. But when India's national anthem began, the camera was focussed on him. He seemed lost and was seen chewing the gum and singing in between.

This act of Virat Kohli was recorded by Indian fans and they have not received it well. Kohli was roasted on the social media website for 'disrespecting' the national anthem.

Here's the video:

Virat Kohli busy chewing something while National Anthem is playing. Ambassador of the nation.@BCCI pic.twitter.com/FiOA9roEkv — Vaayumaindan (@bystanderever) January 23, 2022

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Virat Kohli was busy chewing something when national anthem was being played. He is apparently THE YOUTH ICON pic.twitter.com/KuJ5ZtROEd — Raghu Anand __ (@raghuaanand) January 23, 2022

Both are Patriotic but the one in the 2nd pic can't keep his mouth without chewing gum for 2 min while National Anthem is going on....This is not expected. pic.twitter.com/9lhKzK0TZc — _______ _____ (@PMTweets45) January 23, 2022

i have one leg only since childhood but i never walked or chew gums during national anthem, i always stood up on my one leg because nation first. — _A.A. 6.0 (@iamFirki) January 23, 2022

This clown must be punished acc. to the " National Honour act 1971 " for disrespecting our Indian national anthem .

A man with no ethics & dignity.

Shame on you Virat Kohli @imVkohli#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/igCmlutkry — ________ (@Burning_H2) January 23, 2022

Next time to you use your organs to breathe while national anthem is playing, I'll call cbi https://t.co/fBUHrew1ie — K _ (@osiris_ded) January 23, 2022

Virat Kohli was chewing gum during national anthem. Shame. He is Shaming and disrespecting National anthem . This Clown should be behind bars.#INDvsSAF #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/2M3NdCqzjG — Sir Dinda Fan (@GoatedDinda) January 23, 2022

SA bowled out for 287 in 1st innings

South African wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock scored his sixth ODI ton against India as hosts were bowled out for 287 in 49.5 overs with Indian bowlers making a comeback here at Newlands Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss the Indian team got off to a great start with comeback man Deepak Chahar picking up the wicket of inform opener Janneman Malan in the third over of the match caught behind by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant for only 1.

Quinton de Kock carried on where he left in the previous match scoring runs at a brisk pace for the Proteas. But in the sixth over South Africa lost the wicket of their captain Temba Bavuma for just 8 as Indian captain KL Rahul sent him back to the pavilion with a direct hit from mid-off reducing the hosts to 34 for 2. With the fall of two early wickets, the Proteas needed a partnership and Aiden Markram alongwith de Kock took the team`s total 53 for 2 in first powerplay of 10 overs.