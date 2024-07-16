'Virat Kohli Changed With After Power Of Captaincy...', Amit Mishra Makes Shocking Statement About Former India Captain

In the realm of Indian cricket, few players have seen the rise and evolution of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as closely as Amit Mishra. The veteran spinner, known for his sharp leg-breaks and astute observations, recently shared his candid thoughts on these two cricketing giants. Mishra's revelations provide a fascinating glimpse into the contrasting personalities of Kohli and Sharma, highlighting how fame and leadership can shape an athlete's demeanour.

"After getting fame, power and captaincy VIRAT KOHLI changed alot"

Virat Kohli: The Transformation of a Cricket Star

Amit Mishra's reflections on Virat Kohli paint a picture of a man transformed by the demands and responsibilities of captaincy. Kohli, who debuted for India in 2008, quickly rose to prominence with his aggressive batting and fiery spirit. However, Mishra notes a significant shift in Kohli's personality as he ascended to the captaincy.

"Virat changed a lot after becoming captain," Mishra said in an interview with Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube. "When you gain fame and power, it often alters how you interact with others. People start approaching you with different motives, and it’s easy to become guarded. I’ve known Virat since he was 14, back when he used to enjoy samosas and pizzas. There’s a stark difference between the young 'Cheeku' I knew and Virat Kohli the captain."

Mishra's comments resonate with those of other former teammates, including Yuvraj Singh, who also observed a change in Kohli post-captaincy. The pressures of leading a national team, coupled with the immense expectations from fans and media, seem to have created a more reserved and selective Kohli.

Rohit Sharma: Consistency Amidst Success

In stark contrast, Mishra praises Rohit Sharma for maintaining his down-to-earth nature despite his staggering success. Sharma, who also debuted around the same time as Kohli, has carved out a niche as one of the most successful captains in IPL history and a dependable player for India.

"The best thing about Rohit is his consistency in behavior," Mishra remarked. "From the day I met him to now, he's the same person. He hasn’t let his success change who he is. Whether it's winning the World Cup or leading Mumbai Indians to multiple IPL titles, Rohit remains approachable and friendly."

Mishra’s anecdotes about Sharma highlight their enduring friendship. "Even though I haven't been part of the Indian team for years, whenever I meet Rohit during IPL or other events, we joke around like old times. He’s always been very relaxed and easy to talk to, regardless of his achievements."

The Dynamics of Team India

The contrasting natures of Kohli and Sharma have inevitably influenced their relationships within the Indian cricket team. Mishra's insights suggest that while Sharma’s stable demeanor fosters camaraderie, Kohli’s transformation has created a more isolated figure.

"Virat has fewer friends in the team now," Mishra noted. "His nature has changed with his rise to captaincy, which isn't the case with Rohit. When a player remains true to themselves, like Rohit, it’s easier to relate to them. Virat, on the other hand, has become more cautious and selective in his interactions."

The Bigger Picture

Mishra's candid observations offer a deeper understanding of the pressures and transformations that come with being in the limelight. While Kohli’s journey reflects the challenges of maintaining personal relationships amidst growing responsibilities, Sharma’s story underscores the importance of staying grounded.

For fans and followers of Indian cricket, these insights provide a nuanced view of their idols beyond the boundary ropes. As the cricketing world continues to evolve, the personalities and dynamics within Team India will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping its future.