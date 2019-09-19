close

World Wrestling Championships

Virat Kohli congratulates Vinesh Phogat for winning bronze in World Wrestling Championships

Phogat became the first Indian wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the 53-kg category.

Virat Kohli congratulates Vinesh Phogat for winning bronze in World Wrestling Championships
Image Credits: Instagram

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday congratulated wrestler Vinesh Phogat on winning a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships (WWC) and securing a berth for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"Superb performance by @Phogat_Vinesh, for winning the Bronze medal at the World Championships and congratulations on qualifying for the @Tokyo2020 @Olympics," Kohli tweeted.

On Wednesday, Phogat clinched a bronze medal in women`s 53-kg category of the WWC after defeating Greece`s Maria Prevolariki 4-1.

On the same day, she had secured a spot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after an impressive 8-2 win against USA`s Sarah Hildebrandt.

Phogat became the first Indian wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the 53-kg category. She had bagged gold medals in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games. In the 2018 Asian Games, she clinched a gold medal in the 50-kg category.

