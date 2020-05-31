Virat Kohli credits Mahendra Singh Dhoni for grooming him to take up captaincy

India captain Virat Kohli started his international career when Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the skipper of India and Kohli was made the captain of Indian Test team in 2014 after Dhoni`s abrupt retirement from the longest form of the game. In January 2017, Dhoni stepped down as the skipper of the limited-overs team thus paving way for Kohli to take charge.

Kohli on Saturday (May 30) said that Dhoni`s observation of how he developed over the course of his career played an important role in taking over the reins of the Indian team. "Becoming captain was not even in my wildest dreams," Kohli said in an Instagram live video chat with his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin on `Reminisce with Ash`.

Kohli added that he was always engaged in tactical conversations with Dhoni during matches. "I was always in MS`s ears. He would deny a lot of things but discuss a lot also. I think he got a lot of confidence in me and a large part of me becoming captain has to do with him observing me over a long period of time. It can`t be that he goes to the selectors and just says, `Make this guy captain.` He has to take responsibility to identify the person and then slowly see how the guy develops. I think he played a big role in that and that trust you have to build over the course of eight or nine years," Kohli noted.

Under Kohli's leadership, India have performed superbly in Test cricket and registered historic ODI series wins in South Africa and Australia.