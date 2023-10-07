trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672108
VIRAT KOHLI

Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Invite Pakistan Cricketers For House Party?

Did Virat Kohli really invite the Pakistan cricketers to his house for a party? Find out below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 01:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Invite Pakistan Cricketers For House Party? Source: Twitter

A tweet from a fake account of Virat Kohli went viral after the post read that the Indian cricketer is inviting Pakistan cricketers to a house party at his place. As the Pakistan team arrived in Hyderabad earlier this month, Indian fans have been keen on showing support to the Men in Green cricket team.

“I warmly welcome Pakistan Cricket Team on their arrival in my country after a long time period of 7 years, I will host a party for my friends specially for Shadab at my house Love you all, always spread love and joy,” the viral Tweet read. (Fact Check: Did Pakistan Intentionally Move Boundary Ropes Behind During Netherlands Innings In World Cup Match?)

However, it is now confirmed that the account is not the official account of Virat Kohli and no such party of Kohli with Pakistan cricketers is taking place any time soon. The tweet from September 27 created a lot of fuss on social media but not many realized that it is not the real/official account of Virat Kohli.

The fake account even read the same bio as Virat Kohli's official account with the same profile picture which left some of the fans to believe that it is Virat Kohli's official handle. Kohli shares a fine bond with the Pakistan cricketers as seen on camera a lot of times but he definitely didn't invite them for a house during and that too at the time when the World Cup is ongoing.

