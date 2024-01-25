Virat Kohli, the stalwart of Indian cricket, has been named the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023. This recognition comes on the back of a phenomenal performance in the 50-over format, showcasing Kohli's indomitable skill and commitment to the game. The journey to this prestigious title began with Virat Kohli's stellar display at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, where he was not only the Player of the Tournament but also the highest run-scorer. Kohli's record-breaking 765 runs in the tournament, including three centuries, played a pivotal role in India's journey to the final. His exceptional average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31 showcased his dominance on the field.

Record-Breaking Year for Virat Kohli

In 2023, Virat Kohli surpassed all expectations, recording 1377 runs in 27 ODIs at an average of 72.47. This prolific run included six centuries and eight half-centuries, marking it as one of his best years in the ODI format. Kohli's consistency and hunger for runs were evident, making him a force to be reckoned with.

The Semi-Final Masterclass

A defining moment in Kohli's ODI journey in 2023 was his breathtaking performance in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. His record 50th century, coupled with a massive partnership with Shreyas Iyer, paved the way for India to set a monumental total of 397. The knock was not just a statistical achievement but a testament to Kohli's ability to perform under pressure on the grandest stages.

Historic Fourth Win and Statistical Brilliance

Virat Kohli's fourth ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year award is a testament to his sustained brilliance. His 2023 run tally of 2048 runs in just 36 international innings, along with the Player of the Tournament award at the ICC ODI World Cup, makes Kohli the epitome of consistency and excellence. Notably, he became the first cricketer to register 50 centuries in 50-over cricket, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's historic record.

Competition and Triumph

Competing against formidable contenders like Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami, Kohli's triumph underscores his dominance in ODI cricket. His achievements in 2023 surpassed the competition, solidifying his status as one of the greatest ODI cricketers of all time.