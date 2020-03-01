हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs New Zealand

Virat Kohli fails again, dismisses for 14 runs on Day 2 of second Test against New Zealand

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Sunday had put out another dismal performance on the second day of the Christchurch Test against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli fails again, dismisses for 14 runs on Day 2 of second Test against New Zealand
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Christchurch: Indian captain Virat Kohli on Sunday had put out another dismal performance on the second day of the Christchurch Test against New Zealand.

He was sent back to the pavilion by Colin de Grandhomme as the skipper was plumbed in front of the stumps after scoring just 14 runs.

The right-handed batsman on Saturday scored only three runs in the first innings of the ongoing second Test.

In the Test series, Kohli has managed to score just 38 runs averaging at 9.50. In the first Test against New Zealand, Kohli scored just 21 runs.

On the tour to New Zealand so far, the Indian skipper went past the fifty run mark just once.

In the ODI series, Kohli registered just 75 runs while in the T20I leg, the skipper scored 105 runs from four matches. On the India tour of New Zealand, Kohli has scored just 204 runs in his ten innings. 

Tags:
India vs New ZealandIndia-New Zealand TestVirat KohliCricket
Next
Story

Bangladesh all-rounder Soumya Sarkar's wedding ceremony marred by theft

Must Watch

PT12M17S

Minister of State for Home Affairs: Modi Govt will soon reveal the conspiracy of Delhi violence