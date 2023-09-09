Gautam Gambhir Remains Global Mentor For Lucknow Super Giants In IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants have announced that former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir will remain their Global Mentor alongside Vijay Dahiya, Pravin Tambe and the South African duo of Morne Morkel and Jonty Rhodes as the team's assistant coaches. After the addition of the Australian cricket legend Justin Langer as head coach, his former Australian cricket spin coach consultant, Sridharan Sriram, has joined Lucknow Super Giants as the assistant coach for the upcoming season.

Sridharan Sriram brings with him extensive coaching experience. In his tenure with the Bangladesh men’s national T-20 team, he skillfully led them to secure two remarkable victories in the Super-12s of the T-20 World Cup. (Watch: Virat Kohli Offers Advice To Young Cricketers Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash)

In his role with the Australian men's team, he played a pivotal part in their success at the T20 World Cup and the Ashes during the 2021-22 season.

He has been involved with the IPL as well, working as an assistant coach specializing in batting and spin bowling for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sriram has also earned the prestigious distinction of an ECB Level-3 “Head Coach” in 2008.

S Sriram joins to complete our coaching staff for 2024



RPSG Sports and Lucknow Super Giants are thrilled to welcome the seasoned coach and looking forward to an exciting journey ahead.

Earlier, reports suggested that Gambhir will bid adieu to LSG and return to Kolkata Knight Riders. This was after former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad joined the Lucknow franchise as a strategic consultant.

Recently, Gambhir again made headlines during the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal. As he strolled past a section of enthusiastic fans in the stands, chants of "Kohli! Kohli!" echoed through the stadium. The response from Gambhir, who was once an Indian cricket team member, was not what anyone expected. He allegedly turned around and made an alleged obscene gesture, which was, unfortunately for him, caught on camera. However, he later revealed it was not because of what the social media is saying, his reaction was due to 'Anti-India' chants.