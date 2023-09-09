Watch: Virat Kohli Offers Advice To Young Cricketers Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash

During India's practice session in Colombo, Indian batter Virat Kohli took a time out to interact with some budding cricketers and shared his experience with them. India will play their first Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup 2023 with Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday. BCCI shared video of Virat chating with cricketers on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

"Start your weekend with an inspiring interaction Virat Kohli shares his experience with budding cricketers," BCCI wrote. (Here's Why Babar Azam Feels Pakistan Hold Edge Over India Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Clash)

In the video, a budding cricketer explain about the conversation he had with the Indian batter.

“I asked him, how can I make it to that level. The things that he said was to be professional, believe in your self, at the end of the day, the work you put in and practice that where you get the result. Just watching him the way he gets ready and runs in practice. I learnt a lot just by watching him," he added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expressed his belief ahead of the India vs Pakistan match that his fast bowlers win big matches. Pakistan had won their first Super Four match against Bangladesh.

"I am proud of my pacers. We dominate everyone. Big matches and tournaments are won by fast bowlers. I have my belief in them. The secret behind their success is that they stay united and have belief in themselves. If one does not have a good day, the other one steps up and covers up for it," said Babar in the pre-match press conference.