Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Share Buggy Ride With Rishabh Pant At The Airport, Video Goes Viral- WATCH

IND vs BAN: Star cricketers Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were seen sharing a fun moment at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport ahead of India's second Test against Bangladesh, scheduled to take place at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 27 (Friday). The two Indian players were joined by former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, enjoying a buggy ride together at the airport. Kohli and Gambhir were seen chatting, with Pant attentively listening to the conversation as the trio made their way to catch their flight to Kanpur, where the second Test match will get underway.

It's well-known that Kohli and Gambhir share a long-standing relationship, having played domestic cricket together for Delhi. Their partnership in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup final in 2011 remains one of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket. Together, they helped guide India to victory over Sri Lanka, clinching the coveted World Cup title. Despite the camaraderie they've built over the years, the two have also had a few heated exchanges during their time in the IPL, representing their respective franchises. However, their professional relationship has remained strong, with both continuing to contribute positively to Indian cricket. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) even shared a video recently on BCCI TV, showing the two interacting cordially.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has been in the spotlight for his return to Test cricket. After recovering from a serious car crash in December 2022, Pant made a remarkable comeback in the first Test of the series, played in Chennai. His century in the second innings – 109 off 128 balls – not only announced his return to form but also proved crucial in India’s dominant performance. The wicketkeeper-batter’s heroics helped India secure a 280-run victory in the series opener, giving them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Pant’s place in the starting XI for the second Test is all but guaranteed, as India looks to sweep the series against Bangladesh. His century was a reminder of his incredible talent, and fans are eagerly awaiting his next performance.