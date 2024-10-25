Virat Kohli Gets Bowled On Full-Toss Delivery During IND vs NZ 2nd Test At Pune, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a moment that left cricket fans stunned and critics abuzz, Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli fell to an unusual delivery in the second Test between India and New Zealand in Pune. Known for his consistent technique and sharp instincts, Kohli’s miscalculated swing on a low full-toss from New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner shocked spectators and left social media flooded with commentary. The surprising wicket, capturing a rare lapse in the batting maestro’s judgment, quickly went viral, prompting reactions from fans and experts alike.

A Shockwave Through Pune: Kohli Bowled on Full-Toss

After a steady yet cautious start, Kohli arrived at the crease with India looking to rebuild after an early loss. Facing the wily left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, Kohli appeared set to steady the innings. However, on the ninth ball he faced, a low full-toss delivery from Santner veered in toward middle stump. In an uncharacteristic attempt to hoick across the line, Kohli misread the trajectory, and the ball slipped under his bat, thudding onto the middle and leg stumps. His score read a mere 1 off 9 balls, and the usually confident Kohli could only walk off the field visibly frustrated with himself.

The silence in the stadium was palpable, punctuated only by the audible gasp of fans witnessing their star’s rare misjudgment. This dismissal—a mix of miscalculation and a rare lapse in technique—took everyone by surprise and ignited intense social media discussions, with the footage spreading like wildfire.

Social Media Reactions: Fans React to Kohli’s Rare Mistake

Within minutes of his dismissal, Kohli’s surprising out became a trending topic, sparking both support and criticism on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Many fans expressed disbelief, unable to reconcile Kohli’s legendary precision with the miscalculated swing they had just witnessed. Others were quick to criticize his shot selection, calling it uncharacteristic and reckless.

Some fans defended the former captain, attributing the mishap to the unpredictable nature of Santner’s deceptive delivery. “Even the best make mistakes,” posted one fan, while another noted, “You don’t often see Kohli misjudge like this.” However, trolls also took the opportunity to poke fun at the star, adding another layer to the viral storm surrounding his brief outing.

India’s Strategy Shift After Kohli’s Departure

Kohli’s wicket left India in a slightly precarious position at 68 for three on Day 2. With Shubman Gill and Kohli both back in the pavilion early, pressure mounted on young talents Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant to stabilize the innings and counter New Zealand’s relentless bowling. Santner, having already displayed his prowess, continued to apply pressure with his controlled variations, and the Indian batsmen had their work cut out to navigate the challenges.

Despite Kohli’s departure, Team India remained optimistic, with head coach Rahul Dravid emphasizing the need for patience and focus to regain momentum. The second Test held high stakes, as India trailed 0-1 in the three-match series. Winning this match would not only keep the series alive but also restore the team's morale after a disappointing first Test.

Washington Sundar’s Stellar Performance Adds Hope for India

While Kohli’s unusual dismissal became the headline, another player shone brightly in the spotlight—Washington Sundar. The all-rounder delivered an unforgettable performance, claiming seven wickets for just 59 runs. Sundar’s bowling not only rattled the New Zealand lineup but also marked the best figures recorded at Pune’s MCA Stadium. His lethal deliveries showcased a blend of pace and precision, allowing India to restrict New Zealand to a manageable total.

Sundar’s spectacular spell reminded fans of his potential as India’s emerging bowling star, and his performance instilled renewed hope in a series where India desperately needed an edge.