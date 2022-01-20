Virat Kohli gets into heated argument with SA skipper Temba Bavuma, Watch

Virat Kohli may no longer be Indian captain in any format of the game but he hasn’t lost any of his aggression on the field. Before he scored a fine 51 with the bat in India’s chase in the first ODI against South Africa at Paarl, Kohli got into a heated argument with South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma over a throw which could have struck him.

Kohli, who was fielding at the short cover position, unleashed a throw towards the wicketkeeper’s end as Bavuma played a shot towards him. There may have been a small chance of a run-out, the South African captain wasn’t pleased with the force with which Kohli had thrown the ball towards his end.

Bavuma wasn’t happy with Kohli as he felt that the ball could’ve hit him. Seeing him complain about the throw, Kohli didn’t hold back and gave the Proteas star a sharp reply. The video of the entire incident soon went viral on social media. Watch it here…

Meanwhile, Kohli on Wednesday (January 19) surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 5,065 runs to become the Indian player with most runs in away ODIs. He achieved the feat during the first ODI against South Africa here. Kohli made 51 off 63 balls, with the help of three boundaries.

Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (5,518) holds the top spot for most runs in overseas ODIs. When he reached 27, Kohli also went past former skippers Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid for most runs scored against the Proteas.

Succeeded recently by Rohit Sharma as India’s full-time limited overs skipper, Kohli came into the game with 1,287 runs. Kohli now remains only behind Tendulkar, who has scored 2,001 runs against South Africa in ODIs, the most by any player across countries.

In the overall list, Kohli is now the sixth-highest run-scorer against South Africa. Apart from Tendulkar, Kohli is behind Ricky Ponting (1,879), Kumar Sangakkara (1,789), Steve Waugh (1,581), and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (1,559).

(with PTI inputs)