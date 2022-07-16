IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Former India captain Virat Kohli is going through a tough period right now in international cricket with runs not coming from his bat. The star Indian batter will be hoping the luck favours him when he take the field in the third and last ODI against England at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester. The team was still in London though till Saturday and it seems they will take the bus early morning on Sunday or late in the evening on Saturday itself for Manchester. The reason we got to know that Indian team was in London only till Saturday was because Virat Kohli was seen taking a stroll at the St Jame's Park in London in the morning. Some pics were shared by a fan on his social media. Kohli met some fans and showed no tantrums when asked for a few pictures to be clicked. He smiled and made the day for some Indian fans in London.

Take a look at the pics below.

Team India will take on England in the 3rd ODI and the match starts at 3.30 pm IST with the toss set to take place at 3 pm IST. The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1 and both teams will be giving their all to come on top. India captain Rohit Sharma has told the press a number of times that Kohli's form is not a big worry for India. He feel Kohli is a great player and at some point, will get his form back. However, deep down, he must be hoping that his predecessor finds his mojo back in the third ODI.

Kohli, on Saturday morning, posted a cryptic tweet as if to tell his critics that his days are not over yet. It was an inspiring quote on not giving up. Kohli has been receiving huge criticism from the likes of Kapil Dev and other former cricketers. Kapil Dev had even gone on record saying that Virat should be dropped from the T20 team if the management feels he is not getting the runs.