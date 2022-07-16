IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch in international cricket at the moment. The former Indian captain, who was once known as the run machine, has not scored a century in more than 3 years now. It's not that runs have not come at all. They have, but in 50s, 60s and 70s. And to make things worse, even these scores have dried up leading to Kohli even fighting for his place in the T20 side. The England tour is also not going as per plans. He failed in the fifth Test, the two T20s and then the 2nd ODI. The critics are into his ears, bashing him after every poor innings, some even wanting him dropped from the side. At the same time, Kohli has got the backing of his team management including captain Rohit Sharma, who says Kohli remains a vital cog in the wheel for India.

On Saturday, a day before the third and last India vs England ODI, Kohli sent a cryptic post across his social media handles. He got his photo clicked with a inspiring quote and posted it on social media. The post reads: 'What if I fall! But my darling, what if you fly'. In the replies, his fans have come in support of the batter, saying that he will soon come out of the bad phase and score tons of runs again.

At the end of the 2nd ODI, Rohit lost his cool when he was asked to comment on his poor form. He said, "He has played so many matches, he has been playing for so many years, he doesn’t need any reassurance. I have said this before as well, form goes up and down for every player. A player like him (Kohli), who has played so many matches and won so many games for India, just needs a couple of innings to get back into form."