Team India captain Rohit Sharma couldn’t keep his calm in the post-match press conference after losing the second ODI by 100 runs against England at Lord’s on Thursday (July 14). While Rohit scored a duck, former India captain Virat Kohli’s barren run continued after he was dismissed for just 16.

India were bowled out for just 146, chasing 247 to win the second ODI and the series. The three-match ODI series is now level at 1-1.

The Indian captain seemed to have lost his cool for a bit when a journalist asked him the question about Kohli’s form. Rohit in Hindi said why again and seemed agitated at the question being asked. He said: “Kyun ho rahi hai bhai, mujhe samajh mein nahi aata.”

“He has played so many matches, he has been playing for so many years, he doesn’t need any reassurance. I have said this before as well, form goes up and down for every player. A player like him (Kohli), who has played so many matches and won so many games for India, just needs a couple of innings to get back into form,” Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

Here is the video that is now going viral…

Rohit was yet again asked on Virat. And I am glad he said what he has. Good to see the captain back his top man. pic.twitter.com/OBtd4JHOFE — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) July 15, 2022

“Discussions will always take place on his form but we should think and understand that every player goes through a slump in his career. There is no player in history who has performed in every match that he has played. You have to look at his (Kohli’s) runs and average in ODIs,” he added.

Kohli looked good initially and seemed like he will make the knock count but he perished for 16 off 25 balls trying to flirt at an away going delivery from David Willey. He edged it and Jos Buttler did the rest.

Indian top-order fell like ninepins as Reece Topley’s 6 for 24 headlined a fine England bowling performance in a series-levelling 100-run win while defending a modest target in the second ODI at the Lord’s on Thursday. With parity restored in the three-match series, the decider at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday promises to be a mouth-watering contest.