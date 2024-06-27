Virat Kohli Or Hardik Pandya: Who Is More Famous On Social Media?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. Check out who scores higher!

Upon a comparison of the social media scores of two of the biggest cricketers in Indian Cricket and the world it is found that Virat Kohli ranks much higher than Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. There were several categories upon which the two mega-stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another.

Digital Listening Score

The first category is the digital listening score. In this category Virat Kohli takes the lead against Hardik Pandya. On the digital listening scale, Kohli got a score of 89 whereas Hardik Pandya has a much lower score in comparison of just 65. The digital listening score is judged on the basis of how much of the feedback and the response to fans wants and needs the social media user is giving.

Facebook Score

The second category is Facebook score and this is judged on the basis of how active the two players are on the social media site. In this category, Virat Kohli again takes the win as he scores a whopping score of 88. Hardik Pandya in comparison only scores 74 thus Kohli takes the win in another category.

Instagram Score

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category once again Virat Kohli takes the win with a score of 89. Hardik Pandya trails Kohli with a score of just 12.

X Score

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category, Virat Kohli gets himself a score of 88 where as Hardik Pandya scores 67, crowing Kohli the winner of another category.

Youtube Score

Both Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya score 0 in this category has both of them are not active on Youtube and do not have Youtube channels. In this category it is a draw between the two.

Overall Score

In terms of overall score upon analysing all of the categories, Virat Kohli takes the win against Hardik Pandya. Virat Kohli scores an overall score of 76 and Hardik Pandya gets an overall score of 42. Thus Virat Kohli takes the win in this social media comparison.

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.