Former India captain Virat Kohli is struggling with the form for more than two years now. His last international century came way back in 2019 against Bangladesh in the Day-Night Test match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Many cricket pundits have expressed concern over the talisman's form with the bat and how that could hamper the team in big tournaments like T20 and ODI World Cup. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has expressed that Virat Kohli has seen the worst in the last couple of months and in the upcoming England tour he will be back in form.

The final session on Day 3 of the practice game against @leicsccc has started. Virat Kohli is batting on 58 (87) and Ravindra Jadeja joins him in the middle. India are 264-7 from 68 overs.



LIVE - https://t.co/y7ctqbHXyI pic.twitter.com/BCoatvP6zb — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2022

In an interaction with TOI Kaif said, “He has seen the worst in the last couple of months. In the IPL - getting out the first ball, run out, struggling for form. This is a beautiful game, cricket, - you might be a great player of your era, a legend of the game, but you have to start from zero. Virat has seen the worst, but I am sure things will change very fast, very quickly. I don't think Virat has anything (left) to prove to anyone. He is a legend of the game - 8000 Test runs and 10000 ODI runs. He has been there and done that for India, so he is one of the legends already."

Virat had one of the worst IPL seasons in 2022 where he could only score 341 runs in 16 games with two fifties in it. He was averaging 22.73 in the season and had a strike rate of just 115. This was Virat's fourth-worst IPL ever in terms of runs scored. However, Virat's stats against England in Test are exceptional. He loves batting against The Three Lions. He has an average of 43 and has hit five centuries and nine fifties against the English side in the longest form of cricket.

“As a fan, I hope Virat comes back to form and starts winning trophies for India. Now he wants to win trophies - he wants to win the IPL trophy, he wants to win the World Cup and that's how it should be. I know he is struggling right now for form, but he will come back. How long can Virat go without scoring hundreds for India? The form will come back. I think you will see Virat returning to form soon, in England,” Mohammad Kaif added.