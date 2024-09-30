Virat Kohli Hits Another Milestone, Crosses 27,000 International Runs; Becomes Fourth Cricketer In History To Achieve The Feat

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli etched his name further into the annals of cricket history by becoming only the fourth player in international cricket to cross the 27,000-run mark across formats. The remarkable achievement came on Day 4 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh, taking place in Kanpur, where Kohli’s quickfire 47 off 35 balls helped India maintain an aggressive momentum in the rain-hit Test.

Kohli's knock included four boundaries and one towering six as India aimed to make up for the lost time after rain had washed out play on Day 2 and Day 3. His crucial innings not only added to India's dominance in the match but also secured his position among the greatest run-scorers the game has ever seen.

Joining The Elite 27,000 Run Club

With this feat, Kohli joins an elite group of cricketers who have surpassed the 27,000-run milestone in international cricket. He is only the second Indian player to do so, following in the footsteps of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli now stands fourth on the all-time list, which is headed by Tendulkar, who amassed an extraordinary 34,357 runs during his illustrious career. The other two players ahead of Kohli are Sri Lankan batting maestro Kumar Sangakkara with 28,016 runs, and Australian great Ricky Ponting, who scored 27,483 runs.

In his stellar career so far, Kohli has accumulated over 8,870 runs in Test cricket. Additionally, he boasts 13,906 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs) from 295 matches, and another 4,188 runs in 125 T20 Internationals (T20Is). Notably, Kohli retired from the shortest format of the game earlier this year after playing a pivotal role in India’s T20 World Cup victory in June 2024.

Chasing Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

Kohli’s achievement places him one step closer to the massive record held by Tendulkar, the all-time leading run-scorer in international cricket. Tendulkar, fondly known as the "Little Master," amassed 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches, 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs, and 10 runs in the only T20 International he played during his illustrious 24-year career.

While Tendulkar’s record of 34,357 runs remains a daunting challenge for any cricketer, Kohli’s relentless determination and incredible fitness make him a serious contender to close the gap in the coming years. With plenty of cricket still left in him, especially in Tests and ODIs, fans are hopeful that Kohli will continue to break new records and inspire future generations of cricketers.

The Road Ahead For Kohli

As Kohli moves forward, his focus will be on continuing to contribute to India's successes on the field. India is currently engaged in the Test series against Bangladesh, and Kohli’s form will be crucial in determining the outcome of the match and the series. With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 also on the horizon, Kohli’s experience and prowess will be indispensable for India's ambitions on the world stage.

In a career that has already been defined by countless records and iconic moments, Kohli's latest milestone is another chapter in a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come. As one of the most dominant and influential figures in modern-day cricket, Virat Kohli continues to cement his place as one of the game's greatest-ever players.