'Virat Kohli Is An Australian...', Steve Smith Says THIS About India Legend Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy approaches, cricket enthusiasts are abuzz with excitement, eagerly anticipating the clash between India and Australia. Scheduled to kick off on November 22, with the first Test at Perth, the series promises high drama and unparalleled cricketing action. Amidst this anticipation, a recent revelation by Australian star Steve Smith has added an intriguing layer to the narrative.

A Special Bond

In a recent interview with Star Sports, Steve Smith opened up about his relationship with Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli. Smith, known for his meticulous technique and competitive spirit, highlighted the camaraderie he shares with Kohli. The two cricketers, who often exchange messages, have developed a mutual respect that transcends their on-field rivalry.

“We get on quite well, share messages every now and again. Look, he is a great guy and obviously a wonderful player. So, it is going to be nice to come up against him again this summer,” Smith remarked. His words reflect a deep-seated admiration for Kohli, whose tenacity and skill have left an indelible mark on international cricket.

Kohli: An Australian in Thoughts and Action

Smith's description of Kohli as an "Australian in thoughts and action" adds a fascinating dimension to their rivalry. Kohli's aggressive approach and relentless pursuit of victory mirror the quintessential Australian cricketing ethos. Smith elaborated, “The way he gets into it, gets into the challenge, and tries to get on top of the opposition. He is probably the most Australian of the Indian players, I would say.”

This comparison highlights Kohli’s fierce competitiveness and his ability to thrive under pressure, traits that are hallmarks of Australian cricket. Kohli's approach to the game, characterized by his unyielding drive and strategic acumen, resonates with the style of play that has become synonymous with Australian cricketing culture.

Rivalry and Respect

While Kohli and Smith are often pitted against each other as two of the modern game's greats, their rivalry is underpinned by mutual respect. Smith, who has accumulated 9,685 runs in 109 Tests at an impressive average of 56.97, acknowledges Kohli's contributions to the sport. Kohli, with 8,848 runs in 113 Tests at an average of 49.15, has been a formidable opponent, particularly in Australian conditions where he has excelled.

Their individual records are a testament to their prowess: Kohli has amassed 2,042 runs in 25 Tests against Australia, while Smith is the ninth-highest run-getter in Border-Gavaskar Trophy history with 1,887 runs. These statistics underscore their significant impact on this iconic series.

Memorable Moments

One of the most poignant moments in their rivalry came during the 2019 World Cup when Kohli publicly defended Smith from crowd boos related to the 'Sandpaper Gate' scandal. Smith's gratitude for this gesture exemplifies the respect they hold for each other, despite their fierce competition.

Series Highlights

As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy unfolds, the series will feature several key fixtures that promise to captivate fans. The second Test, scheduled for December 6-10 at the Adelaide Oval, will showcase a day-night format under the stadium's lights. The series will then shift to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14-18, followed by the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne's iconic MCG. The final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3-7 will serve as the climax to what is expected to be an exhilarating series.