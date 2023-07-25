Virat Kohli Is The Second Richest Sportsperson In Asia With Rs 277 Crore Earning In 2022 But Is He The Richest Cricketer Or Is It Sachin Tendulkar Or MS Dhoni

Former India captain and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli was revealed as the richest cricketer in the world and second-richest sportsperson in Asia, according to a report from Sportico. According to the report, Kohli came in 61st spot in 2022 with earning of over Rs 277 crore.

There was no other cricket in the Top 100 of the list revealed last year. The top earner from sports from Asia was tennis star and former US Open champion Naomi Osaka. The Japanese tennis star had earning of over Rs 434 Crore.

Kohli’s net worth has risen to Rs 1,040 crore according to another report. The Indian batter, who scored his 29th Test century in the 2nd Test vs West Indies last week, is earning around Rs 15 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in IPL. Kohli gets Rs 15 lakh per Test match, Rs 6 lakh for each ODI and Rs 3 lakh for playing a T20I. Not to forget, Kohli has a ‘A+’ contract with Board for Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which gives him Rs 7 crore a year.



But Kohli is certainly not the richest cricketer in the world. That honour goes to a first-class cricketer from Baroda. Former Baroda cricketer Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad has a reported net worth of over Rs 20,000 crore.

Who is Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad?

He is the only son of Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad and Shubhangini Raje. Samarjitsinh turned out in six first-class for Baroda between the 1987-88 and 1988-89 season. He also went on to become a cricket administrator after his retirement and served as the president of the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA).

Samarjitsingh Gaekwad overnight became one of the richest cricketers in the world, when the Gaekwads of Baroda settled a 23-year-old inheritance dispute worth over 3 billion pounds in 2013 or about Rs 20,000 crore. The Maharaja of Baroda was once the ruler of one of India’s most powerful princely states, with his own army and navy which he controlled from the Laxmi Vilas Palace, a grand property believed to be four times the size of Buckingham Palace and set in 600 acres with its own golf course as well.

It is no wonder that Samarjitsinh is a more than proficient golfer as well. The estimated £3 billion estate was in dispute however since shortly after the death of Maharaja Fetehsinghrao Gaekwad in 1988. His younger brother Ranjitsinh succeeded him but another brother Sangramsinh said family tradition meant he was entitled to a half share in the estate.

What is Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni’s net worth?

Gaekwad’s net worth puts him far above the net worth of former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. Among cricketers, who have played international cricket, Tendulkar leads the way with net worth of Rs 1,300 crore reportedly.

Tendulkar has plenty of business interests and earned around Rs 50 crore in 2022 with his investments and endorsements, according to Economic Times newspaper.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni’s net worth stands around Rs 1,050 crore according to report. Dhoni recently launched a new Tamil movie – LGM (Let’s Get Married) – under the banner of his company ‘Dhoni Entertainment’. Dhoni is also the highest advance tax payer from the state of Jharkhand last year.

World’s Top 5 highest earning sportspersons

LeBron James – Rs 1,037 Crore

Lionel Messi – Rs 997 Crore

Cristiano Ronaldo – Rs 939 Crore

Neymar – Rs 843 Crore

Canelo Alvarez – Rs 727 Crore