Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal get nod in Aakash Chopra's best Test XI

Former Indian cricketer and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra has recently picked up his best current Test XI and named three players from his country in his lineup.

On Thursday,Chopra took to his official Youtube account and posted a video of himself picking up his Test XI.

Chopra picked up three Indians, two England players, two New Zealand cricketers, three Australians and one South African in his line-up.

The former Indian cricketer named New Zealand's Tom Latham and India's Mayank Agarwal as the opening pair of his team.

While he has chosen Australia's swashbuckling batsman Steve Smith at the first drop, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is at No.4 spot in Chopra's best Test XI.

Kohli has also been named captain of the team.

England pair of Joe Root and Ben Stokes have been given the duty to boost the middle order.

South Africa's Quinton de kock and Australia's Pat Cummins occupy seventh and eighth spot, respectively in Chopra's best Test team.

Quinton de Kock has also been named wicketkeeper of the Test team by Chopra.

Australia's Pat Cummins, New Zealand's Neil Wagner, India's Jasprit Bumrah and Australian pacer Nathan Lyon make up the bowling department.

Meanwhile, Chopra has included Pakistan's Babar Azam, Australian all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne,New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling and England pacer Stuart Broad in reserves.

Chopra's full Test XI is as follows:

Tom Latham, Mayank Agarwal, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (c), Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Quinton de Kock (wk), Pat Cummins, Neil Wagner, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Lyon

Reserves: Babar Azam, Marnus Labuschagne, BJ Watling and Stuart Broad