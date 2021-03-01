Virat Kohli joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi in THIS elite list

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday became the first Indian and also the first cricketer to reach 100 million followers on Instagram. Kohli's new feat, which came off the pitch, makes him the fourth sportsperson after Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr to have 100 million followers on Instagram.

Ronaldo tops the chart with 265 million followers, while Barcelona captain Messi and Brazil's Neymar stand second and third in the list with 186 million, 147 million followers respectively.

Virat Kohli - the first cricket star to hit 100 million followers on Instagram pic.twitter.com/HI1hTSbo8M — ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2021

The Indian batting legend enjoys massive fan following across all social media platforms. As per a report in India Today, Kohli also holds India's most valuable celebrity brand worth $237.7 million.

Kohli is currently engaged with his team in the four-match Test series against England and have taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series. The fourth and final Test against England will start from March 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Despite leading the series 2-1, India cannot afford to lose the final Test. While England are already out of the World Test Championship finals contention, a 2-2 conclusion will see Australia securing the berth. However, a draw will also ensure India a final place in the event, which will be played against Kane Williamson's New Zealand at Lords in June.