India’s Test team faced a harsh reality check on Sunday as New Zealand handed them a historic eight-wicket defeat in Bengaluru, marking a significant setback in what had otherwise been a strong home campaign. Having dominated their past series with a clean sweep over Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma's men found themselves faltering at a critical moment, leaving fans and analysts alike searching for answers.

However, amidst the disappointment of the loss, former Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen finding solace in a different way. Hours after the defeat, Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, attended a Krishna Das Kirtan in Mumbai, signaling a moment of personal reflection for one of India's most iconic cricketers.

India’s Struggles in Bengaluru

New Zealand’s victory in Bengaluru was nothing short of monumental. India, who opted to bat after winning the toss, were bundled out for a mere 46 runs—their lowest-ever total at home. The collapse sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, as expectations had been high for the team riding a six-match winning streak. New Zealand's disciplined bowling, led by Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel, left India reeling and set the stage for their commanding performance.

In response, New Zealand posted a first-innings total of 356, with captain Tom Latham leading from the front with a gritty 142. India’s top order crumbled under pressure, but there was a glimmer of hope in the second innings.

Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan's Resilience

The third day saw India attempting to claw back into the match, largely thanks to a counter-attacking partnership between Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan. Both had endured disappointing first innings, falling for ducks, but their resilience in the second innings offered a ray of hope for Indian supporters. Kohli, ever the warrior, played a well-crafted knock of 70, becoming the fourth Indian to reach 9,000 runs in Test cricket.

Sarfaraz Khan, on the other hand, was the standout performer. His 150-run marathon innings, supported by Rishabh Pant's rapid 84, helped India surpass New Zealand’s first innings total and post a lead of 462 runs. Their partnership, worth 178 runs, breathed life into India’s innings and momentarily shifted momentum in their favor.

Despite these efforts, New Zealand's steady batting in their second innings, led by Will Young (48*) and Rachin Ravindra (39*), ensured that they chased down the 107-run target with ease, wrapping up the win in the first session of Day 5.

Kohli's Spiritual Retreat Post-Defeat

While most of the Indian team, including captain Rohit Sharma, headed to Pune for the second Test starting on October 24, Kohli took a different path. Choosing to spend time with his family, Kohli flew to Mumbai, where he was later seen attending the Krishna Das Kirtan with Anushka Sharma. This public appearance, hours after India’s defeat, sparked interest among fans, many of whom admired the former skipper for balancing personal introspection with his professional responsibilities.

This isn't the first time Kohli has turned to spirituality during trying times. In July, he and Anushka had attended a similar kirtan in London after Kohli took a break from international cricket following India's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign. It seems that these moments of quiet reflection help Kohli recharge and refocus, especially as he continues to navigate the pressures of international cricket.

India’s Record in Pune: What Lies Ahead?

India will now face New Zealand in the second Test at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Historically, Pune has not been a straightforward venue for India. In 2017, they suffered a humiliating 333-run defeat to Australia, one of the two losses during Kohli's eight-year tenure as Test captain. However, the hosts rebounded in 2019 with a commanding innings victory over South Africa.

The upcoming match will be crucial for India as they look to level the series. All eyes will be on how the team responds to the shocking defeat, with many expecting changes to both the strategy and the playing XI.