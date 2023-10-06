Kohli, Rahul, Kishan? Who Will Open For India With Rohit In Absence Of Gill Against Australia In Cricket World Cup 2023?

The cricketing world is abuzz with anticipation as India gears up to take on Australia in their opening match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. However, a shadow of uncertainty looms over Team India's opening partnership, as Shubman Gill, the first-choice opener, is sidelined due to Dengue fever. With Gill's absence, the Indian team management faces a crucial decision regarding who will open the innings alongside captain Rohit Sharma. In this article, we explore the potential replacements for Shubman Gill and analyze the options at hand.

The Shubman Gill Setback

Shubman Gill's absence from the team due to Dengue fever comes as a significant blow to India's World Cup campaign. Gill's impressive form in 2023, amassing 1230 runs in 20 innings at an average of 73.35, had established him as a pivotal part of the opening partnership with Rohit Sharma.

Ishan Kishan: The Front-Runner

Ishan Kishan, a left-handed batsman, emerges as the front-runner to fill the void left by Gill. While Gill's return is inevitable once he recovers, Kishan can seize the opportunity to make an impact. Kishan showcased his ODI prowess with three consecutive half-centuries during the West Indies tour and played a crucial knock of 82 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023.

KL Rahul: The Experienced Option

KL Rahul, a versatile batsman who has excelled as an opener across all formats, is another viable option. Even though he currently bats in the middle order, Rahul's experience and adaptability could see him promoted to open if needed. He previously opened in the 2019 World Cup when Shikhar Dhawan was unavailable.

Suryakumar Yadav: The Surprise Element

While less likely, Suryakumar Yadav cannot be entirely ruled out as a potential replacement. Although he isn't in the first-choice playing XI, his experience as an opener in T20 cricket could make him a surprise inclusion against Australia.

The Playing XI Scenario

If we envision the possible playing XI for India against Australia, it might feature Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan as openers, followed by Virat Kohli at number 3. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya could complete the middle order. The bowling lineup could consist of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

With Shubman Gill's unfortunate absence due to Dengue fever, India faces a challenging decision regarding the opening partnership alongside Rohit Sharma. Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav all present unique options, each with their own strengths. As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the official announcement from Team India, the question remains: who will step up to the challenge in Shubman Gill's absence and help India set the tone for their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai? Only time will tell.