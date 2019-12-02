हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli leads cricketers in condemning Hyderabad gang rape-murder

Indian Captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter and said that what happened in Hyderabad is absolutely shameful and it's high time that we as a society take charge and put an end to these inhumane tragedies.

Virat Kohli leads cricketers in condemning Hyderabad gang rape-murder
File Image

New Delhi: The Indian cricket fraternity has expressed shock and disappointment over the gruesome gang rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Shamshabad by four men on November 27.

According to the police, the four accused of raping the 27-year-old, had first punctured the rear wheel of her scooter, creating to a situation to offer her help and then had dragged her to a secluded spot close to a toll plaza and gang-raped her.

Expressing anger, India skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter and said: "What happened in Hyderabad is absolutely shameful. It's high time we as a society take charge and put an end to these inhumane tragedies."

His teammate Shikhar Dhawan said: "This is an extremely painful news..., shocked and disgusted on hearing this. The offenders must be punished! My deepest condolences to her family and friends."

Live TV

His former teammate, Harbhajan Singh, sought Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention and said: "Shame on all of us we keep letting these things happens again nd again but nothing changes.

"Why can't we make strict policy against such criminals ad hang them in front of whole town to set the examples 4 others #Need ur attention Narendra Modi Sir."

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra also expressed grief over the tragic incident and tweeted: "I'm very disturbed and shocked with what has happened. The murderers and rapists should be given severe punishment for this heinous."

Former India cricketer V.V.S. Laxman, who also hails from Hyderabad, said: "It's time to punish and give no respite to the culprits who perform such inhuman and horrendous crime. Hoping for swift action from Narendra Modi Ji and the Indian Govt."

After the rape, the accused brought petrol from a nearby village and burned her body on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway.

Later, all the four accused were nabbed from their houses on November 29 by the Cyberabad Police. They have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.
 

 

Tags:
Virat KohliIndian cricketHyderabad rape caseVirat Kohli Twitter
Next
Story

Priyam Garg to lead India at U-19 World Cup next year

Must Watch

PT42M17S

Watch: 'Kya Kehta Hai India'; A platform to voice concerns, 2nd December 2019