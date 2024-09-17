Advertisement
IND VS BAN 1ST TEST

Virat Kohli Leads Team To Victory In Fielding Competition Ahead Of IND vs BAN 1st Test, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The competition aimed not only to sharpen the players' catching skills but also to foster team cohesion.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Virat Kohli Leads Team To Victory In Fielding Competition Ahead Of IND vs BAN 1st Test, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a spirited display of skill and determination, Virat Kohli's team emerged victorious in a fielding competition during a practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This competition, held in preparation for India's upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, highlighted the intensity and focus that Kohli's team is bringing to the series.

Intense Practice in Sweltering Conditions

The practice session, captured in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), showcased the rigorous training that Indian cricketers are undergoing. India's fielding coach, T Dilip, provided insights into the day's activities. The session was divided into two main drills: a competition-based catching exercise and a comprehensive outfield and infield catching practice.

"Today's practice was designed to bring the team together and simulate match conditions," said Dilip. "We split the squad into two groups and engaged them in mini-catching competitions. Despite the high humidity and less than ideal conditions, Kohli's team managed to secure the win by making fewer errors."

The competition aimed not only to sharpen the players' catching skills but also to foster team cohesion. The drills, while challenging due to Chennai's sweltering heat, were executed with high intensity, reflecting the team's commitment to excellence.

Kohli’s Leadership Shines

Virat Kohli’s leadership was a standout factor in the session. Known for his exceptional fielding skills and keen strategic mind, Kohli's ability to motivate and guide his team was evident in the practice session. His team's victory in the fielding competition is a testament to his leadership and the hard work put in by every player.

The second drill focused on both outfield and infield catching, with players divided into groups based on their roles. Bowlers and all-rounders worked on attacking ground fielding, while batters practiced in positions like slip cordon and short-leg. Dilip praised the team's overall performance, highlighting their resilience and the high level of intensity maintained throughout the session.

Upcoming Test Series: India vs Bangladesh

With the first Test against Bangladesh set to commence on September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the Indian squad is in high spirits. Leading the WTC standings with a point percentage of 68.52, India is eager to continue their strong performance. The series will be crucial for maintaining their position as they also prepare for future matches against New Zealand and Australia.

The Indian squad for the series includes notable players such as Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant. The team also features experienced bowlers like R Ashwin, R Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah. On the other hand, Bangladesh, captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto, will bring a formidable challenge with their talented roster including Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Kumer Das.

