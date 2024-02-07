Big Blow For Team India As Virat Kohli Likely To Extend Leave: Report

In a setback for the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli's absence from the ongoing England series is set to be prolonged, with the prolific batsman expected to sit out the third and fourth Tests in Rajkot and Ranchi, respectively. According to ESPN Cricinfo's sources, uncertainties also loom over Kohli's participation in the fifth Test in Dharmasala, commencing from March 6, a concern that selectors will deliberate upon during their upcoming meeting to finalize the squad for the final leg of the series.

Virat Kohli unlikely to feature in the 3rd and 4th Test against England. (Espncricinfo). pic.twitter.com/oWl65rkFJ5 February 7, 2024

Kohli, who initially withdrew from the first two Tests citing "personal reasons," continues to remain unavailable. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) disclosed Kohli's decision just days before the series opener on January 22. Since then, no further updates have been provided by the board regarding his absence. BCCI's statement read, "Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention."

While Kohli's prolonged absence poses a challenge for India, there's a glimmer of hope with KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja on the path to recovery. Both players missed the second Test in Vizag due to injury concerns but are reportedly progressing well with their rehabilitation.

Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their second child. The joyous news was indirectly confirmed by former South African cricketer AB de Villiers, shedding light on Kohli's recent absence from the cricketing arena.

De Villiers, in a candid interview, shared insights into his communication with Kohli, where the Indian skipper expressed the need to prioritize his family during this crucial period. Confirming the speculations surrounding Kohli's paternity leave, De Villiers stated, "Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him."

The couple's decision to expand their family has stirred excitement among fans, who have been eagerly awaiting news of a 'junior Kohli.' Kohli's dedication to being with his family during this special time reflects his commitment to his loved ones and underscores the significance of family in his life.

While Kohli and Sharma have yet to make an official announcement regarding their impending bundle of joy, the outpouring of support and well-wishes from fans and well-wishers alike highlights the couple's cherished place in the hearts of millions.