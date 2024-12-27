Virat Kohli Loses Cool, Confronts Australian Fans At MCG After Dismissal; Officials Intervene - Watch Video

AUS vs IND: The fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has been packed with drama, with Virat Kohli once again finding himself at the center of the action. After his heated altercation with Australian debutant Sam Konstas an incident that earned him a fine for a shoulder bump Kohli was subjected to relentless criticism and booing from the Australian media and fans.

The latest episode unfolded as Kohli walked back to the dressing room after his dismissal. Australian fans taunted the Indian superstar with boos and remarks. Kohli, visibly frustrated, turned back to confront them, giving a piercing death stare before security personnel stepped in to diffuse the situation.

Virat Kohli saab it's time for a big knock. Something big coming before series ends. pic.twitter.com/WadEuYVMyR — @LoyalSachinFan December 27, 2024

Australia On Top After Day 2

On the field, the hosts outperformed India with both bat and ball. Australia posted a mammoth first-innings total of 474, setting the tone for the match. In response, India struggled to find their footing and ended Day 2 at 164/4, still trailing by 310 runs.

The day began poorly for India and ended on a similar note. Despite a promising start by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who anchored the innings with a composed 82, India suffered a late collapse. Jaiswal’s unfortunate run-out at 153/2 triggered a domino effect, with India losing three wickets for just 11 runs. Virat Kohli (25) and Ravindra Jadeja (4*) couldn’t stabilize the innings as Australian bowlers tightened their grip.

A Pivotal Day Ahead

With the pressure mounting, India faces a challenging task to claw their way back into the game. Day 3 will be critical for the visitors as they look to avoid conceding a massive first-innings deficit. Meanwhile, Australia will aim to capitalize on their commanding position and edge closer to a series-defining victory. As the match progresses, the intensity both on and off the field at the MCG continues to captivate cricket fans worldwide.