Virat Kohli Makes History, Becomes First Player To Score 8000 Runs In IPL

In a thrilling IPL 2024 Eliminator match, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli etched his name in the annals of cricket history by becoming the first player to score 8000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The landmark moment came during RCB's clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli's achievement is a testament to his unparalleled consistency and sheer dominance in the league over the years.

Also Read: Who Is Hemal Ingle: Marathi Actress Who Made Her Debut As Anchor In IPL 2024 - In Pics



A Record-Breaking Milestone



Kohli needed just 29 runs to reach the 8000-run milestone, and he did so with characteristic elegance and precision. Batting against RR, Kohli accumulated 33 runs off 24 balls, featuring three boundaries and a six, before being dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal. This innings, though not his highest, was significant as it solidified his status as the leading run-scorer in IPL history. Before this milestone, Kohli was already the only player to have crossed the 7000-run mark in the league. His nearest competitor, Shikhar Dhawan, trails behind with 6769 runs. Kohli's latest achievement further extends his lead at the top of the all-time run-scorers list, showcasing his longevity and excellence in the shortest format of the game.



Kohli's Stellar IPL 2024 Season



The 2024 season has been particularly fruitful for Kohli. With over 700 runs, he is currently the Orange Cap holder, a title awarded to the season's highest run-scorer. His performances have been instrumental in RCB's resurgence this year. Kohli's statistics for the season are impressive: an average of 64 and a strike rate of 155, including one century and five half-centuries. This form is reminiscent of his record-breaking 2016 season when he scored an astonishing 973 runs.



Match Highlights



The Eliminator against RR was a high-stakes encounter. After losing the toss, RCB was put to bat first. Kohli, opening the innings, looked in sublime touch from the outset. His shots were well-timed, and he quickly settled into a rhythm. The crowd erupted when he reached the 8000-run mark with a single off Sandeep Sharma, acknowledging the historical significance of the moment. However, Kohli's dismissal at 56/2 in the eighth over left RCB in a precarious position. Despite this, the team rallied to post a competitive total, thanks to contributions from other key players. The match ultimately turned into a nail-biter, with both teams vying for a spot in the next round.



The Man Behind the Records



Kohli's journey in the IPL has been nothing short of phenomenal. Since making his debut in the league's inaugural season in 2008, he has consistently been among the top performers. His record includes eight centuries and 55 fifties, highlighting his ability to score big and lead from the front. Kohli's impact goes beyond just the runs. His leadership and passion for the game have inspired countless young cricketers. Former teammate AB de Villiers lauded Kohli's influence, noting how his attitude and work ethic uplifted the entire team. De Villiers emphasized Kohli's selflessness and dedication, qualities that have endeared him to fans and teammates alike.