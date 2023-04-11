Virat Kohli's Adorable Poolside Photo With Daughter Vamika Melts Hearts

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore and Team India captain Virat Kohli has shared an adorable photo of himself and his daughter Vamika on Instagram. The candid snapshot captured the father-daughter duo enjoying some quality time together by a swimming pool. Although their faces were not visible, Virat could be seen wearing blue swimwear and a beige cap while holding Vamika close, who wore an aqua blue and pink swimsuit. The post was flooded with comments from fans who were delighted to see the cute father-daughter pair.

Anushka Sharma, Virat's wife and Vamika's mother, was recently spotted cheering for him during an India Premier League (IPL) match in Bengaluru between RCB and LSG. Lucknow snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as they beat RCB on the last ball.

After the game, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir was captured by the cameraman celebrating wildly after the game had concluded. He was seen shouting animatedly before giving high-fives to his LSG teammates. Following the celebration, Gambhir walked to the center of the field where players from both sides were lined up to shake hands. As he met with RCB legend Virat Kohli, the two exchanged an intense handshake and a quick glance, with Gambhir still appearing to be energized. He then gestured the "finger on the lips" to silence the Chinnaswamy crowd.

This was not the first time Gambhir's celebration went viral on social media. In the IPL 2022, a similar act from him after a last-ball victory against Kolkata Knight Riders had become popular on the internet. However, despite the on-field competition, the two Delhi boys have immense respect for each other, as demonstrated by their warm hug following the tense encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. LSG's official social media handles shared pictures of a calm Gambhir exchanging a hug with Kohli and even having a conversation with him, leaving fans astonished and calling it a "miracle."