Virat Kohli Mimics Shubman Gill Walking Style In IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a match that has kept fans on the edge of their seats, Day 4 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh showcased not just competitive cricket but also some light-hearted moments that reminded everyone of the joy of the game. On September 30, 2024, Virat Kohli, the backbone of Team India, stole the spotlight with a hilarious mimicry of his teammate’s walking style. Accompanied by KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, Kohli’s antics brought a welcome dose of humour to an otherwise intense day of play.

A Day of Limited Overs and High Spirits

The weather had been uncooperative earlier in the match, with only 35 overs played on Day 1 and play completely abandoned for two consecutive days. However, the Indian team came roaring back to life on Day 4, displaying an aggressive mindset that breathed vitality into the contest. The morning session saw the bowling attack, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin, dismantling the Bangladeshi lineup for a total of 233 runs.

Kohli’s infectious energy was palpable as he took the field, demonstrating that even amidst the serious business of cricket, camaraderie and joy play pivotal roles. The humorous mimicry moment, shared widely on social media, reminded fans that even icons like Kohli can embrace levity on the pitch.

Standout Performances that Defined the Day

The Indian batting lineup did not disappoint either, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul leading the charge. Both players showcased their talent with lightning-fast half-centuries, contributing to India's impressive total of 285 for 9 declared, establishing a lead of 52 runs. Jaiswal’s knock of 72 runs was particularly noteworthy, as it demonstrated his growing maturity and confidence in the Test format.

The bowling unit's collective performance kept the momentum on India’s side. After Bangladesh’s first innings, the Indian bowlers maintained pressure, leading to two quick wickets for the opposition as the visitors stumbled to 26 runs for 2 wickets during a challenging phase before stumps.

The Kohli Milestone: A Testament to Greatness



Amid the fun and laughter, Kohli also reached an extraordinary milestone during the match. He became the fastest player to reach 27,000 runs in international cricket, achieving this landmark during his blistering innings of 47 runs off just 35 balls. This remarkable feat came in 594 innings, surpassing the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved the same in 623 innings. Kohli's accomplishment adds another feather to his already illustrious cap and further cements his legacy in cricket history.