Virat Kohli named captain in Ricky Ponting's Test team of decade

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Monday announced his Test team of the decade and named Virat Kohli as its skipper.

Taking to Twiter, Ponting shared his team of the decade which includes three Australian -- David Warner, Steve Smith, and Nathan Lyon.

Ponting led Australia to two consecutive World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007. He is regarded as the most successful captain in international cricket history.

"Everyone`s picking teams of the decade so I thought I`d join in the fun. This would be my Test team of the 2010`s: David Warner, Alastair Cook, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (c), Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Nathan Lyon, Stuart Broad, James Anderson," Ponting tweeted.

Kohli, who recently named in the Wisden cricketers of the decade, this year became the most successful Test captain for India.

The 31-year-old Kohli amassed 5,775 more international runs and 22 more international hundreds than anyone else in this decade. He is the only active batsman to average above fifty in three formats.

Smith, who was also named in the Wisden cricketers of the decade, returned to the field this year after serving a one-year ban for ball-tampering has never looked behind.The 30-year-old batsman amassed 7070 runs in 71 Tests studded with 26 centuries and 27 fifties.

Ponting`s team also includes England`s former player Alastair Cook who has featured 161 Tests and scored 12,472 runs with an average of 45.35.

Former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman Kumar Sangakkara also found a place in the team. He played 134 matches and amassed 12,400 runs with an average of 57.40 before retiring.

The pace bowling attack will be lead by the trio of Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and Dale Steyn.