VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli Needs 58 Runs In IND vs BAN 1st Test To Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record

The 35-year-old Virat Kohli, a name synonymous with modern-day cricketing excellence, is on the cusp of breaking a record that has stood the test of time.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 08:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
As the Indian cricket team gears up for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, all eyes are set on Virat Kohli. The seasoned batter, who has already bid farewell to T20 internationals, is now poised to make history in the traditional formats of Tests and ODIs. With his remarkable career nearing a significant milestone, Kohli stands just 58 runs away from surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's legendary record for a historic feat in international cricket.

Also Read: Who Is Shubman Gill’s Rumored Girlfriend, Avneet Kaur? Know All About The Bollywood Actress - In Pics

Kohli's Imminent Record-Breaking Achievement

The 35-year-old Virat Kohli, a name synonymous with modern-day cricketing excellence, is on the cusp of breaking a record that has stood the test of time. Kohli needs only 58 more runs to become the fastest cricketer to accumulate 27,000 runs in international cricket. Currently, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for reaching this milestone in 623 innings across all formats—226 Test innings, 396 ODI innings, and 1 T20I innings. Kohli, who has accumulated 26,942 runs in 591 innings, is set to eclipse this achievement in fewer than 600 innings, underscoring his consistency and brilliance.

While Tendulkar’s record in terms of centuries—100 international tons compared to Kohli’s 80—still stands, Kohli’s achievement would mark a new chapter in cricket’s storied history. His remarkable consistency and ability to perform across formats make him a standout figure in international cricket, and this upcoming series against Bangladesh could see him making history.

The Road Ahead: Kohli’s Legacy in Focus

As Kohli prepares for this monumental achievement, the cricketing world watches with bated breath. His career has been a journey of breaking records and setting new benchmarks, and this upcoming series is likely to add another illustrious feather to his cap. The prospect of Kohli reaching 27,000 runs in less than 600 innings is not just a testament to his exceptional talent but also a reflection of his perseverance and dedication to the sport.

In addition to Kohli's individual pursuit, the revival of the Afro-Asia Cup could further spice up the cricketing landscape. Reports suggest that discussions are underway to bring back the tournament, which could potentially feature riveting matchups like Kohli partnering with Babar Azam or witnessing Shaheen Afridi bowl alongside Jasprit Bumrah. This revival would not only enhance the competitive spirit but also offer fans a chance to see some of the world's best cricketers in action against each other.

