Virat Kohli NOMINATED for ICC Player of the Month Award for the first time, check his competitors inside

Star India batter Virat Kohli has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award for October. This is Kohli's first-ever nomination since the awards were announced. In October, Kohli stormed back to form in style and continues to smash fifties in the T20 World Cup 2022. He has hit 3 half-centuries, vs Pakistan, Netherlands and Bangladesh respectively. In the month of October, Kohli scoed 205 runs, showing glimpses of his very best. His best knock in this month was the 82 not-out vs Pakistan which helped Men in Blue chase down Pakistan's 160 on the last ball of the match.

The iconic display saw Kohli rally his side from 31 for four to chase down the 160 target on the final ball, thanks to an unforgettable score of 82 not out from 53 balls.

Top performers from the ongoing #T20WorldCup are the nominees for the ICC Men's Player of the Month for October 2022 _#ICCPOTM — ICC (@ICC) November 3, 2022

Like Kohli, Miller is also named on the men’s shortlist for the very first time, and he started the month in the bilateral series against India, scoring 117 runs across three ODIs and 125 runs in two T20Is, including a brutal knock of 106 not out in 79 balls in Guwahati. This blistering form was carried into the T20 World Cup where his most significant contribution during the month came in the successful run chase against the same opposition on a challenging Perth track.

Raza is going through a purple patch for performances in 2022, and finds himself nominated for the second time in three months. The talented all-rounder claimed the award back in August and was a key player in sealing Zimbabwe’s qualification through to the Super 12 stages of the T20 World Cup.

India will be hoping that Kohli continues with his good run in the competition. If he in form, it will keep India happy and their chances of winning the second T20 World Cup will brigthen up.