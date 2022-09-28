Virat Kohli only Indian in top 15 highest paid celebrities in the world on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo tops list

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli continues to make headlines. On some days, it is for his massive contribution with the bat. Not to forget, he recently slammed his maiden T20I hundred vs Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022. He played some brilliant knocks and strokes in the recently-concluded T20I series vs Australia which India won 2-1. He would be looking forward to contributing to team's cause in the upcoming three-match T20I series vs South Africa now that starts today at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. But before that, let's talk about another big Kohli news that arrived today which is related to his income from Instagram.

As per the latest data released by Hopperhq, Kohli is among the top 15 highest paid celebrities in the world on Instagram. He is on 14th in the list. He charges $10,88,000 for every Instagram post. The top celebrity in the list is footballer Cristiano Ronaldo with as he charges $ 23,97,000 per post. Kylie Jenner, Lionel Messi, Selena Gomez and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson are also in the top 5.

The brand Kohli is a big hit on this social media website/app as he is ahead of footballer star Neymar, Kary Perry, Miley Cyrus and LeBron James. Not to forget, Kohli is also the among the top 4 sports stars on Instagram, in terms of followers. He is only behind star footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Despite the slump in form, the brand Kohli is still a hit among people as he continues to make news even when he gets out of form. The Asia Cup 2022 ton was his 71st and it was in 3 years and more in waiting. The Covid-19 outbreak, different breaks due to consistent cricket, and bad form was the reason he missed out on several tons in these 3 years.